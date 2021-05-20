UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Decides To Start Vaccination For Those Want To Travel Abroad On Student/work Visas

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

Sindh decides to start vaccination for those want to travel abroad on student/work visas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Sindh government has decided to start vaccination for those who intend to travel abroad on their work or student visas and necessary steps have been taken in this regard by the Sindh Health department on the directives of Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechoho.

Those Pakistani citizens who have a student visa or work permit to travel abroad will be eligible for the vaccination from May 21. The vaccination can be performed upon showing the necessary travel documents at any nearby vaccination center, said a statement on Thursday.

The vaccination center at Expo Center Karachi will be operational 24 hours a week.

The step will benefit those who cannot get vaccinated during the day due to office and business commitments.

The Health Minister said that the employees of Sindh health department and doctors, paramedics, nurses and other private sector health workers should be vaccinated as soon as possible. Strict action will be taken against the health professionals who refused from vaccination, she added.

Those working in the health sector must first fulfill this responsibility to save their own lives and the lives of others, Dr. Azra Pechoho observed.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Business Student May Visa From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

16 minutes ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

31 minutes ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

32 minutes ago

Mexican Ambassador to UAE hails Sharjah’s effort ..

46 minutes ago

RAK Chamber discusses ways of boosting trade with ..

1 hour ago

Sania Mirza approaches Sports Ministry for UK visa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.