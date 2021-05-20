Sindh decides to start vaccination for those want to travel abroad on student/work visas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Sindh government has decided to start vaccination for those who intend to travel abroad on their work or student visas and necessary steps have been taken in this regard by the Sindh Health department on the directives of Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechoho.

Those Pakistani citizens who have a student visa or work permit to travel abroad will be eligible for the vaccination from May 21. The vaccination can be performed upon showing the necessary travel documents at any nearby vaccination center, said a statement on Thursday.

The vaccination center at Expo Center Karachi will be operational 24 hours a week.

The step will benefit those who cannot get vaccinated during the day due to office and business commitments.

The Health Minister said that the employees of Sindh health department and doctors, paramedics, nurses and other private sector health workers should be vaccinated as soon as possible. Strict action will be taken against the health professionals who refused from vaccination, she added.

Those working in the health sector must first fulfill this responsibility to save their own lives and the lives of others, Dr. Azra Pechoho observed.