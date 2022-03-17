Sindh declares public holiday on Holi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The government of Sindh on Thursday declared March 18 and 19 (Friday and Saturday) as a public holiday for Hindu Community to mark the occasion of Holi.

According to a notification issued here, the provincial government has declared both days as public holiday throughout the province of Sindh, on the occasion of Holi for all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of government of Sindh except those engaged in COVID-19 emergency duties.