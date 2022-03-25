UrduPoint.com

Sindh Delegation Visits ETPB Offices

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022

A 21-member delegation of the Knowledge Forum, comprising people belonging to various schools of thought in Sindh, visited the office of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) here on Friday

Additional Secretary Rana Shahid briefed the delegation about construction and maintenance of temples and gurdwaras across country.

He said that various historical temples and gurdwaras have been renovated.

On the directions of ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, the best accommodation and other facilities were being provided to pilgrims, coming to Pakistan from different countries.

A member of the delegation, Naghma Iqtedar, presented various proposals while Maulana Sadiq Taqwa, Mufti Faisal Japanwale, Shuja Qureshi, Vijay Maharaj Goswamy and others appreciated the steps taken by the Trust Board for minorities.

