Sindh detects 1017 new cases of coronavirus, 17 lose their lives: Chief Minister

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 1017 cases of coronavirus have been detected by conducting 6164 tests

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 1017 cases of coronavirus have been detected by conducting 6164 tests.

"This is, 1017, the highest figure since February 26 when first case of coronavirus was detected," this he disclosed in a statement issued from CM House here on Wednesday.

He said that during last 24 hours 6164 samples were tested out of which 1017 or 16.5 percent new cases were detected. "The figure of four digits, 1017 is the highest figure since February 26 when the first case diagnosed.

He added that so far 137,540 tests have been conducted against which 18,964 or 12.8 percent cases have been diagnosed as positive.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 17 more coronavirus patients died lifting the death toll to 316 which constituted 1.6 percent of the total patients. He added that 127 patients were in critical condition while 32 have been put on the ventilators.

He said that at present 13003 patients were under treatment. The largest number of patients, 11516 or 88 percent of the total under treatment patients are in home isolation, 809 at Isolation Centers and 678 or 5.

8 percent in hospitals.

The chief minister said that 904 patients were cured and discharged. The number of patients who have defeated the virus and returned to their homes has reached to 5645 or 30 percent of the total patients.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 1017 patients, 813 belonged to Karachi. Giving their break up, he said that 230 to East, 157 South, 144 Central, 109 Kornagi, 97 and Malir 76. "As usual Karachi is on the top in local transmission cases and now they have already locally in other districts of the province," he said and added Hyderabad has 27 cases, Larkana 26, Khairpur 18, Sukkur 15, Ghotki 15, Badin, Shahdadkot seven, Thatta seven, Shaheed Benazirabad six, Sanghar four, Dadu three and Sujawala and Jacobabad have two cases each.

The chief minister once again urged the people of Sindh to be vigilant and careful of the virus, otherwise virus could not be contained, he said.