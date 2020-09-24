Sindh Digital library with access to 10 million books launched

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, along with the members of Endowment Committee inaugurated a digital library that would allow access to more than 10 million books across the world to students, researchers and others

The launching ceremony was held here at Pakistan Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (PITHM) on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister said the technology had changed the living system in the country where the every child had smart phone in his hand and new generations were accessing everything through Smart phone.

Keeping in view the rising use of digital technology, we have decided to introduce digital library to give access to these users, he said, adding the world had already adopted such technologies and libraries for their new generation.

Our e-library would be connected to other libraries in world and our students and researchers would now have access to millions books and other database of literature, he said.

Replying to a question, the minister said we don't have to pay now because we are going for barter system options where the world will give us an access to their libraries and in return we will give them an access to our database of literature.

Not only students and researchers but majority of people in the province and even in country would get benefits from this e-library, he said.

He urged all publishers to give all people an access to their books added that the system of compensation for publishers would be developed later.

Secretary for Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Ghulam Akbar Laghari briefed that such e-library can be accessed at website el.sindhculture.gov.pk free of cost by anyone in the country or abroad.