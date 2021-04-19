Sindh districts to be highlighted for promoting tourism

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :District government Singh was asked to direct all the district officers for preparing a detailed profile of their respective areas with historical background, cultural, social and economic situation for promoting tourism.

Sindh Secretary Information Rafiq Ahmed Buriro on Monday during a surprise visit to the newly constructed building of Information Department Hyderabad issued these directives for apprising people from different parts of the country and abroad with the historical and cultural rich places of the province.

During the visit, the Information Secretary inspected different sections of the office and directed the Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Sawai Khan Chhalgari to ensure attendance and punctuality of all the officers and staff.

He also directed the officers of all the districts of the division to highlight the people welfare projects of Sindh government through articles, video documentaries and other publicity material to apprise and connect people with them and get facilitated at grass root level.

He further directed for giving certificates of appreciation to the officers and staff of Hyderabad Division for their best performance so that they could be encouraged.

The Divisional Director Sawai Khan Chhalgari briefed the Information Secretary regarding the newly constructed building of Directorate of Information Hyderabad and performance of the officers.

He also informed the Secretary Information about problems particularly shortage of vehicles.

The Secretary Information informed that a policy was being prepared to resolve the problems of vehicles. He also assured to address the promotion issues of the staff on priority.