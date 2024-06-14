Sindh Earmarks Rs 25b For Solarization
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 09:53 PM
The Sindh Government has proposed an allocation of Rs. 25 billion for provision of free rooftop solar home systems over the next five years to 2.6 million off grid households
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Government has proposed an allocation of Rs. 25 billion for provision of free rooftop solar home systems over the next five years to 2.6 million off grid households.
The chief minister in his budget speech on Friday said that in the first phase in next FY, solar home systems will be provided to 500,000 households.
The systems will consist of 100 watt solar panel, 3 LED lights, one fan and six hours battery storage.
He said that the allocation had been made on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
