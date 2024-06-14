Open Menu

Sindh Earmarks Rs 25b For Solarization

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 09:53 PM

Sindh earmarks Rs 25b for solarization

The Sindh Government has proposed an allocation of Rs. 25 billion for provision of free rooftop solar home systems over the next five years to 2.6 million off grid households

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Sindh Government has proposed an allocation of Rs. 25 billion for provision of free rooftop solar home systems over the next five years to 2.6 million off grid households.

The chief minister in his budget speech on Friday said that in the first phase in next FY, solar home systems will be provided to 500,000 households.

The systems will consist of 100 watt solar panel, 3 LED lights, one fan and six hours battery storage.

He said that the allocation had been made on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Related Topics

Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chief Minister Budget Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Cleaning of nullahs to be completed before monsoon ..

Cleaning of nullahs to be completed before monsoon season: Mayor Karachi

1 minute ago
 Sindh allocates Rs 3.66 bln for People’s Bus Ser ..

Sindh allocates Rs 3.66 bln for People’s Bus Service in budget for FY 2024-25

1 minute ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years imprisonment

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years imprisonment

1 minute ago
 RDA observes anti-dengue day to raise awareness ag ..

RDA observes anti-dengue day to raise awareness against disease

4 minutes ago
 PRCS celebrates World Blood Donor Day to raise awa ..

PRCS celebrates World Blood Donor Day to raise awareness about regular blood don ..

4 minutes ago
 Sindh government prioritizes clean environment wit ..

Sindh government prioritizes clean environment with increased budget allocation

4 minutes ago
HESCO CEO visits AMI, Complaint Center and WAPDA C ..

HESCO CEO visits AMI, Complaint Center and WAPDA Computer Center

4 minutes ago
 Karachi's largest Eid prayer gathering at Polo Gro ..

Karachi's largest Eid prayer gathering at Polo Ground

2 minutes ago
 Sindh govt proposes Rs 959 bln for development exp ..

Sindh govt proposes Rs 959 bln for development expenditure

2 minutes ago
 Ambassador Hashmi visits Pingdingshan city

Ambassador Hashmi visits Pingdingshan city

2 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review anti-Polio campaign

DC chairs meeting to review anti-Polio campaign

2 minutes ago
 Independent Living Center inaugurated at UHE

Independent Living Center inaugurated at UHE

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan