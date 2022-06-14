UrduPoint.com

Sindh Earmarks Rs 4 Bn For Procurement Of Buses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2022 | 08:46 PM

The Sindh government has earmarked Rs 4.00 billion for the procurement of buses during the Financial Year 2022-23

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :The Sindh government has earmarked Rs 4.00 billion for the procurement of buses during the Financial Year 2022-23.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that his government had already spent Rs 6.

4 billion in 2021-22 for the procurement of 250 buses by the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA).

He said that the grant for SMTA had been enhanced by 50% from Rs.200.000 million to Rs.300.000 million for the Fiscal Year 2022-23, in order to improve transit system in the province.

