Sindh earmarks Rs.15.26bn for Agriculture

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Provincial government of Sindh has proposed to increase allocation for agriculture sector from Rs.14.8 billion to Rs.15.26 billion.

In ADP, Rs.2.28 billion was allocated in CFY, whereas, in FY 2021-22, an amount of Rs.5 billion is kept.