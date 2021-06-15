UrduPoint.com
Sindh Earmarks Rs.15.26bn For Agriculture

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:53 PM

Sindh earmarks Rs.15.26bn for Agriculture

The Provincial government of Sindh has proposed to increase allocation for agriculture sector from Rs.14.8 billion to Rs.15.26 billion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Provincial government of Sindh has proposed to increase allocation for agriculture sector from Rs.14.8 billion to Rs.15.26 billion.

In ADP, Rs.2.28 billion was allocated in CFY, whereas, in FY 2021-22, an amount of Rs.5 billion is kept.

