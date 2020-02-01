UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Education Corruption Case: Abbas Jakhrani Home Declared Sub Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 12:36 PM

Sindh education corruption case: Abbas Jakhrani home declared sub jail

Home of Abbas Jakhrani accused in corruption in Sindh education department funds case has been declared sub jail.According to home department notification home of the accused Abbas Jakhrani has been declared sub jail

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st February, 2020) Home of Abbas Jakhrani accused in corruption in Sindh education department funds case has been declared sub jail.According to home department notification home of the accused Abbas Jakhrani has been declared sub jail.

Home department Sindh has also ordered to shift Abbas Jakhrani to sub jail.Jakhrani House which is located in Jacob Abad has been declared sub jail. Abbas Jakhrani has been shifted to sub jail due to security concerns.Abbas Jakhrani was arrested by NAB for his alleged involvement in corruption in Sindh Education department fund case.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption National Accountability Bureau Education Jail

Recent Stories

Pharmaceutical goods' export increase 5% in 1st ha ..

2 minutes ago

Bacha Khan University BA, BSc examinations to comm ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan names 16-player squad for Rawalpindi Test

12 minutes ago

Australia to refuse entry to non-citizens arriving ..

12 minutes ago

Railways organising Spring Festival on February 14 ..

12 minutes ago

Kartarpur Corridor an opportunity to bring peace a ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.