Sindh education corruption case: Abbas Jakhrani home declared sub jail

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st February, 2020) Home of Abbas Jakhrani accused in corruption in Sindh education department funds case has been declared sub jail.According to home department notification home of the accused Abbas Jakhrani has been declared sub jail.

Home department Sindh has also ordered to shift Abbas Jakhrani to sub jail.Jakhrani House which is located in Jacob Abad has been declared sub jail. Abbas Jakhrani has been shifted to sub jail due to security concerns.Abbas Jakhrani was arrested by NAB for his alleged involvement in corruption in Sindh Education department fund case.