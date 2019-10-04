UrduPoint.com
Sindh Education Department Announces Fresh Schedule Of Winters

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 05:28 PM

Sindh Education Department announces fresh schedule of winters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Sindh education Department here on Friday announced to change the school timings across the province in accordance with requirements during the winter season.

As per the fresh schedule, to be followed from October 16, classes in all girls' schools will start at 8:15 am and conclude at 2 pm while for boys it would be 8 am and 2:15 pm.

As for Fridays, the classes would conclude at 12 noon for girls and 12:15 pm for boys.

Pakistan

