- Home
- Pakistan
- Sindh education department directs private schools in Hyderabad to cooperate with anti-polio campaig ..
Sindh Education Department Directs Private Schools In Hyderabad To Cooperate With Anti-polio Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 08:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Following complaints of non-cooperation from private schools during the ongoing anti-polio campaign in Hyderabad, the Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon has taken action by writing to the Additional Chief Secretary of School education to address the issue.
In response, the Sindh Education Department has issued a circular to all private educational institutions in Hyderabad, instructing them to cooperate fully with the district administration and polio teams. The directive warns that any school administration failing to comply will face consequences.
The move aims to ensure the success of the anti-polio drive, which requires the collaboration of educational institutions to reach children across the district.
Recent Stories
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Waqar Mehdi felicitates Makhdoom Tahir on victory in NA-171 bye election1 minute ago
-
Qamar honey trap case: ATC dismisses bail plea of co-accused1 minute ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting regarding performance of district departments1 minute ago
-
Mother kills daughter before committing suicide1 minute ago
-
Next 2 months critical for dengue, polio control efforts, warn health ministers1 minute ago
-
Ayaz declares Parliament Lodges as sub-jail for SIC MNAs2 minutes ago
-
Suspect killed during shootout while attempting to free accomplices2 minutes ago
-
FCPD wins Defense Day Futsal Championship at Sindh Agriculture University11 minutes ago
-
Rs. 16.6b spent on police force welfare in eight months11 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari condoles demise of LHW in accident11 minutes ago
-
PU awards ten PhD degrees12 minutes ago
-
Protection and promotion of culture top priority: Shazia Rizwan12 minutes ago