Sindh education department directs private schools in Hyderabad to cooperate with anti-polio campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Following complaints of non-cooperation from private schools during the ongoing anti-polio campaign in Hyderabad, the Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon has taken action by writing to the Additional Chief Secretary of School education to address the issue.

In response, the Sindh Education Department has issued a circular to all private educational institutions in Hyderabad, instructing them to cooperate fully with the district administration and polio teams. The directive warns that any school administration failing to comply will face consequences.

The move aims to ensure the success of the anti-polio drive, which requires the collaboration of educational institutions to reach children across the district.