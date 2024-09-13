Open Menu

Sindh Education Department Directs Private Schools In Hyderabad To Cooperate With Anti-polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Sindh education department directs private schools in Hyderabad to cooperate with anti-polio campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Following complaints of non-cooperation from private schools during the ongoing anti-polio campaign in Hyderabad, the Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon has taken action by writing to the Additional Chief Secretary of School education to address the issue.

In response, the Sindh Education Department has issued a circular to all private educational institutions in Hyderabad, instructing them to cooperate fully with the district administration and polio teams. The directive warns that any school administration failing to comply will face consequences.

The move aims to ensure the success of the anti-polio drive, which requires the collaboration of educational institutions to reach children across the district.

Related Topics

Sindh Polio Education Hyderabad All From

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

1 hour ago
 COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

1 hour ago
 Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's propert ..

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case

1 hour ago
 South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

1 hour ago
 Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

4 hours ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

4 hours ago
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

4 hours ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

20 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan