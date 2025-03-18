Open Menu

Sindh Education Dept Declares March 22 As Holiday On Account Of Youm-e-Ali

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Sindh Education dept declares March 22 as holiday on account of Youm-e-Ali

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Sindh school education and Literacy Department has declared holiday on account of Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (a.s.) on March 22, Saturday (Ramazan 21) for all public and private sector educational institutions across the Sindh province.

This was announced in a notification here on Tuesday.

