Sindh Education dept orders WFH, 50% staff due to surge in COVID cases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The school education Literacy Department of Sindh (Secretariat Side) shall function with 50 percent staff on rotation basis from July 26 and remaining 50 percent staff will work from home (WFH), in line with the directives of the Sindh Task force on coronavirus to contain the fourth wave of COVID-19 A circular is also issued Tuesday to this effect in line with the Sindh Home department's order of July 23, 2021.

No officials shall leave the Headquarters without prior permission, it said.

The officials concerned of the department are directed that they should get fully vaccinated and a copy of vaccination card should be provided to the department.

They also directed to wear face mask and maintain a safe social distance within the office premises. Only the permitted staff of the field offices is allowed to bring official correspondence in this Secretariat. The visitors shall not be allowed.

The Field Offices of School Education & Literacy Department shall also follow the same instructions in their respective offices.