Sindh Education depts. extends suspension of classroom teaching/learning activities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Sindh School education and Literacy department on Sunday notified that keeping in view the alarming situation of COVID-19 in Sindh and in pursuance of decision taken in the meeting of Provincial Task Force on May 22, the suspension of classroom teaching & learning activities from class ECE to XII in all the public and private institutions is extended till further orders.

However, the Principals/ Head Masters/Head Mistresses of the institutions will call minimum staff to school premises on rotation basis for managing the home learning activities through online classes, said a statement.

The homework assignments to be given to the students through microsoft Teams, whatsapp/emails or in person on weekly basis whichever mode is feasible and safe, in order to cover syllabus with strict compliance of the guidelines notified by the department vide notification on November 27, 2020.