UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Education Depts. Extends Suspension Of Classroom Teaching/learning Activities

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 07:10 PM

Sindh Education depts. extends suspension of classroom teaching/learning activities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Sindh School education and Literacy department on Sunday notified that keeping in view the alarming situation of COVID-19 in Sindh and in pursuance of decision taken in the meeting of Provincial Task Force on May 22, the suspension of classroom teaching & learning activities from class ECE to XII in all the public and private institutions is extended till further orders.

However, the Principals/ Head Masters/Head Mistresses of the institutions will call minimum staff to school premises on rotation basis for managing the home learning activities through online classes, said a statement.

The homework assignments to be given to the students through microsoft Teams, whatsapp/emails or in person on weekly basis whichever mode is feasible and safe, in order to cover syllabus with strict compliance of the guidelines notified by the department vide notification on November 27, 2020.

Related Topics

Sindh Education May November Sunday 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Tourism, Archaeology Department aims to make UAQ a ..

57 seconds ago

Director-General of Emirates Health Services visit ..

31 minutes ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement, mourns loss of l ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed allocates AED6 million to purcha ..

2 hours ago

70,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

Major local entities renew agreement to promote UA ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.