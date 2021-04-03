Sindh Education Foundation announces opening of 1200 new Schools in Shaheed Benazirabad division

The Managing Director Sindh Education foundation Abdul Kabeer Qazi has announced that opening of new 1200 schools this year by Sindh Education Foundation, ensuring enrollment of more than 2,5000 children while handing over nearly 500 non functional schools to operator under SEF programme

NAUSHAHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Managing Director Sindh Education foundation Abdul Kabeer Qazi has announced that opening of new 1200 schools this year by Sindh Education Foundation, ensuring enrollment of more than 2,5000 children while handing over nearly 500 non functional schools to operator under SEF programme.

According to a hand out on Saturday, he expressed these views while inaugurating Sindh Education foundation district office in Naushehroferoze.

He also announced to setup Sindh Education foundation Regional office in Shaheed Benazir abad division soon.

He said that due to outbreak of coronavirus opening of new schools have been very low and about 50 English medium schools were also handed over to SEF.

Qazi announced to construct school buildings run by Sindh Education Foundation on same architecture.

He informed that in the Shaheed Benazirabad division as many as 62800 children were admitted in SEF Schools. Addressing the ceremony Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao said that better education was being provided to children admitted in SEF Schools.

He said that district administration would fully cooperate with SEF for constructing School buildings and setting up libraries. Director Primary School Shaheed Benazirabad GHulam Mujtaba dayo, Director HR Abdul Jabbar Mari, District officer Maqbool Ahmed Leghari, Mansoor Abro and others also expressed their views on the occasion.