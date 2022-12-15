UrduPoint.com

Sindh Education Minister For Resolving Issues Of Newly Recruited Teachers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2022 | 10:02 PM

Sindh education minister for resolving issues of newly recruited teachers

Sindh Minister of Education and Culture Syed Sardar Shah, on Thursday, directed to resolve issues pertaining to joining and salary of newly recruited teachers at the earliest.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister of Education and Culture Syed Sardar Shah, on Thursday, directed to resolve issues pertaining to joining and salary of newly recruited teachers at the earliest.

The minister during a surprise visit to the Directorate General of HR and Training of School Education Department also instructed the concerned officers to complete the database on time so that the teachers do not face any difficulty.

He reviewed the teachers' dashboard and the steps taken in relation to the joining database and called for resolving immediately various complaints regarding the entry of joining data of newly recruited teachers.

The minister said that pending cases of 2012 should be disposed of without further delay in the light of the decisions of the Supreme Court and the Sindh Cabinet while scrutiny of the 2012 cases of Mirpurkhas Division should also be completed.

He was informed at the occasion that offers orders have been issued for 52,678 posts out of 57,852 vacant posts during the recruitment phase in the school education department so far.

He also inspected various sections of the Directorate General of HR and Training during the visit.

Related Topics

Sindh Supreme Court Education Visit Cabinet

Recent Stories

'PlantwisePlus' programme launched to improve food ..

'PlantwisePlus' programme launched to improve food security

5 minutes ago
 US House Intel Panel Says Trump Administration Dow ..

US House Intel Panel Says Trump Administration Downplayed COVID-19 Despite Clear ..

5 minutes ago
 Serbia Ends Visa-Free Regimes With Guinea-Bissau, ..

Serbia Ends Visa-Free Regimes With Guinea-Bissau, India in Line With EU Policy - ..

6 minutes ago
 Free Eye Medical Camp held at Turbat University

Free Eye Medical Camp held at Turbat University

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges G-77's lead role to promote systemi ..

Pakistan urges G-77's lead role to promote systemic changes for revival of devel ..

14 minutes ago
 Fareed Express train being restored from Dec 22

Fareed Express train being restored from Dec 22

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.