Sindh Education Minister pays a surprise visits to schools

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :For the third consecutive day after the opening of educational institutions in the province, Sindh Minister for education and Labor Saeed Ghani paid a surprise visit to various educational institutions in different parts of the port city early in the morning.

He visited four schools in District West including Faiz Public academy Orangi Town, Way Grammar school Orangi Town, Allied School Orangi Town Campus No.11 and Hajira Memorial High School.

On this occasion, the provincial minister contacted the DOs, ETOs and other officers of the respective districts and questioned them about the activities of their respective districts.

The provincial minister also issued show cause notices to ETO Metha Khan in response to the non-response from ETO Orangi Town Metha Khan and non-compliance of his orders.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani said that strict action would be taken against those who did not implement SOPs and those who acted against government orders. While those teachers and officers who committed negligence would also be severely punished, he said.

"We will not tolerate any negligence on the part of the children. At the same time, I urge parents to send their children to educational institutions under full SOPs after September 21," he said.

He said that if any educational institution urges parents to call their children before these dates, they should lodge a complaint with the concerned Deputy Commissioner or Police Station. "We will not allow anyone to play with children's health at any cost," he said