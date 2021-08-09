UrduPoint.com

Sindh Education Minister Pays A Surprise Visit To Education Dept Office

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Sindh Education Minister pays a surprise visit to Education Dept office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :On the second day of taking charge of the Ministry of Education, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah Monday paid a surprise visit to the offices of the school Education Department here at the Sindh Secretariat and checked the attendance of the staff and officers.

Secretary College Education, Khalid Haider Shah was also present on the occasion.

Provincial Minister expressed displeasure over lack of cleanliness in Education Department offices as he saw torn papers and rubbish lying on the floor of the IT department office.

He asked the staff, if you were an officer of the education department and your own education can be gauged by looking at this rubbish here.

Setting an example of personal commitment to cleanliness in government offices, the Minister of Education picked up the garbage himself and put it in the dustbin.

On the occasion, he instructed the staff that you were sitting in the education office; at least you should keep your office clean.

During his visit to various offices of the education department, he directed officers and staff to solve public problems immediately.

He also urged them not to keep any file in their office without any solid reason.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah warned everyone to pay full attention to their work, adding that he would visit the departments from time to time and check the performance of the staff himself.

