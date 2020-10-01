UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Education Minister Refutes Decision For Closing Schools

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:53 PM

Sindh Education Minister refutes decision for closing schools

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani Thursday said the government has decided not to close down schools due to coronavirus pandemic while the option of lockdown could only be opted if virus spread increased

NAWABSHAH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh education Minister Saeed Ghani Thursday said the government has decided not to close down schools due to coronavirus pandemic while the option of lockdown could only be opted if virus spread increased.

While talking to media here at the Chamber of Commerce, Saeed Ghani termed closure of schools again just a rumor and said that some ministers had expressed their concern over the corona situation, however the government was closely monitoring it.

� On the flood situation following heavy rains, the provincial minister said that Sindh government was striving to extend all possible support to its affected population.� Ghani said that the country was facing multiple challenges like the electricity crisis, industrial slow down, high inflation and economic crunch simultaneously.

He said that PPP intended to hold local government elections but the constitution made population census its first requirement.

Related Topics

Sindh Electricity Education Flood Chamber Commerce Media All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Rains Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arabs account for 8.3 pct of total trading value i ..

9 minutes ago

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

39 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

54 minutes ago

AED3.89 bn of weekly real estate transactions in D ..

2 hours ago

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Stress Foreign Fighters Cannot B ..

23 seconds ago

Hyderabad Board to observe holiday on Urs of Shah ..

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.