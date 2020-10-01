Sindh Education Minister refutes decision for closing schools

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani Thursday said the government has decided not to close down schools due to coronavirus pandemic while the option of lockdown could only be opted if virus spread increased

NAWABSHAH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh education Minister Saeed Ghani Thursday said the government has decided not to close down schools due to coronavirus pandemic while the option of lockdown could only be opted if virus spread increased.

While talking to media here at the Chamber of Commerce, Saeed Ghani termed closure of schools again just a rumor and said that some ministers had expressed their concern over the corona situation, however the government was closely monitoring it.

� On the flood situation following heavy rains, the provincial minister said that Sindh government was striving to extend all possible support to its affected population.� Ghani said that the country was facing multiple challenges like the electricity crisis, industrial slow down, high inflation and economic crunch simultaneously.

He said that PPP intended to hold local government elections but the constitution made population census its first requirement.