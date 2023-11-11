Sindh Election Commission fully prepared for fair, transparent polls: Aijaz Ali Chohan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Aijaz Ali Chohan has said that the Election Commission was fully prepared to conduct fair, transparent and impartial elections and the provincial government, district administration and other relevant authorities were collaborating closely with the Election Commission. He added that for the elections to be held on February 8, 2024, the code of conduct should be implemented strictly and a level playing field be provided to all the participating political parties so that the people could elect their true representatives.

He expressed these views during a high level meeting to review preparations for the upcoming elections at the Deputy Commissioner office Matiari. Later, the Provincial Election Commissioner also visited the buildings declared as polling stations in Misri Jakhrija, Ghousia Madrasah and Village Ghila near Matiari. Deputy Commissioner Matiari Lal Dino Mangi during a detailed briefing about arrangements informed that the district administration was making complete preparations on the orders of the Election Commission and required funds were provided for electricity, clean drinking water, boundary walls and washrooms in schools and other buildings declared as polling stations.

District Election Commissioner Masood Ahmed Qureshi disclosed that Matiari district's total population is 849,383, with 401,145 registered voters. The district will have 378 polling stations for the elections, including 192 shared for both men and women and 93 separate stations. Additionally, there are a total of 1,266 polling booths. For the general elections, he added that 4,762 polling staff members have been trained, comprising 397 Presiding Officers, 2,658 Assistant Presiding Officers and 1,329 Polling Officers. Qureshi mentioned that out of the 378 polling stations 154 were categorized as sensitive and 70 as highly sensitive. These locations will have increased security measures, including the installation of CCTV cameras and a higher number of security personnel.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor Ahmed Khehro, Election Officer Muhammad Tanveer, District education Officers Iqbal Memon and Aamir Bux Sahto, Assistant Commissioner Hala Abid Qamar, Assistant Commissioner Matiari Abdul Sattar Sheikh and others also attended the meeting.