Sindh Election Commission Issues Final List Of Candidates For Senate Polls

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Sindh Election Commission issues final list of candidates for Senate polls

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner for Sindh, Aijaz Anwar Chohan here on Friday announced Names of the candidates for Senate elections 2021.

Eighteen contenders from the province will be contesting for 12 of its share of seats in the upper house of the parliament polls, scheduled to be held next week ((March 3). There are to be seven general seats besides two each under the categories of women and technocrats respectively.

As per the final list issued by the Sindh Election Commission, ten contestants for the seven general category seats include Taj Haider, Jam Mahtab Hussain Dahar, Dost Ali Jessar, Saleem Mandviwala, Shahadat Awan, Sheher Bano Rehman and Sadiq Ali Memon (Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians), Muhammad Faisal Vawda (Pakistan Tehrik e Insaaf), Pir Sadruddin Shah (Grand Democratic Alliance) and Syed Faisal Sabzwari (Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan).

PTI's Saifullah Abro, PPPP's Farooq Hamid Naek and Karim A. Khawaja besides Yasha Ullah Khan Afghan of Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan will contest for two of the seats under Technocrats category. Whereas PPPP candidates, Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan and Rukhsana Parveen along with Khalida Ateeb from MQM - P are to be the contenders for two Women category seats during the forthcoming senate polls.

