Sindh Election Commission Issues List Of Validly Nominated Candidates For Upcoming Senate Polls

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 09:34 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Election Commission here on Wednesday issued the list of validly nominated candidates, under the technocrats category, for senate polls scheduled for March 3.

As per available details eight of these contestants include Shahadat Awan, Dr. Karim Ahmad Khawaja, and Farooq Hamid Naek , Dr. Shahab Imam, Hunaid Hussain Lakhani, Mohammad Hassan Bakshi, Samar Ali Khan and Yasha ullah Khan Afghan.

More Stories From Pakistan

