Sindh Election Commissioner Administers Oath To DROs Of Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Sindh Election Commissioner administers oath to DROs of Sindh

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah administered oath to District Returning Officers (DROs) across Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah administered oath to District Returning Officers (DROs) across Sindh.

He administered oath to all DROs from his office online, said a statement on Monday.

On this occasion, Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah said that after taking the oath, the training process of DROs will start on December 19.

He further said that the election laws would come into effect immediately after taking the oath.

