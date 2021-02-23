Sindh election commissioner conferred magistrate powers for Senate elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan under Section 193 of the Election Act 2017 has conferred the powers of first class Magistrate on the Sindh election commissioner Ijaz Anwer Chauhan in capacity of the returning officer for Senate Election 2021 Sindh, which will come into force immediately and last until announcement of the official results of the election.

The returning officer will be able to exercise their powers under Section 1898 (Act V of 1898) and Sections 167, 171, 174 (Act No.

XXXIII) of the Election Act 2017 and take immediately initiate action against any criminal activity, under Section 190 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, said a statement on Tuesday.

It should be noted that in the light of the decisions of the Election Tribunal, the revised list of candidates will be displayed on February 24.

The date for withdrawal of nomination papers is February 25. The polling will be held on Wednesday, March 3, in Sindh Assembly building.