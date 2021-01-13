Sindh Endowment Scholarship provides equal right of education to youth,says Saeed Ghani

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani on Wednesday said that the Sindh Education Endowment Scholarship Programme provided every youth with the equal right of education.

He said that there should not be any compromise on merit.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of Sindh Education Endowment Fund Scholarship Programme, according to a Media Coordinator to the Minister.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Colleges Khalid Haider Shah, Managing Director Sindh Education Foundation Qazi Kabir, Additional Secretary Endowment Faqir Mohammed Lakho and others.

The meeting reviewed the Sindh Education Endowment Fund Policy in detail.

The meeting also approved the five percent quota for the special children.

Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani on the occasion said that the approval of the scholarship would be given after a thorough scrutiny.

He said that these scholarships were awarded to the poor students for quality education.