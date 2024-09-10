Sindh Energy Dept supports IEEEP Fair: Nasir Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that provincial Energy department stands fully committed to support the IEEEP Fair.

“We will work closely along with our support departments in the ministries of Investment, Planning and Development to ensure robust participation and engagement during the three days of the fair,” said Nasir Shah while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the exhibition.

He added that his presence at the fair demonstrate the provincial government’s commitment to facilitating business-to-government interactions and driving growth in the energy sector.

“During the fair, relevant departments of my ministry are available to engage with international and local visitors and exhibitors to apprise initiative aims to showcase our ongoing and upcoming projects across rural and urban Sindh, inviting investment and fostering joint ventures and partnerships that will contribute significantly to our economic development,” the Minister added.

The minister said that the IEEEP’s contributions will undoubtedly strengthen our efforts to meet the nation’s energy challenges and enhance industrial efficiency.

“I commend the IEEEP for their tireless efforts in organizing this significant event and extend my appreciation to Badar Expo Solutions for their dedicated support over the years,” Shah said.

Chief Executive TDAP Zubair Motiwala said that the IEEEP Fair has grown beyond its original scope of addressing the country’s energy needs, and today it stands as a crucial platform for showcasing innovations and fostering economic growth.

“The IEEEP Fair has evolved to encompass a broad spectrum of Electrical, Electronics and Allied Disciplines. It now serves as a vibrant platform for companies to explore partnerships, drive innovation and facilitate economic collaboration within the region.

“This evolution underscores the fair’s pivotal role in shaping the future of our industries. We welcome engagements with various public sector organizations, which will help bridge the gap between industry and government,” Motiwala said.

He added that the fair attracts procurement teams from various industries, including construction, hospitals, textiles, hospitality, and academic institutions.

“Their presence underscores the fair’s importance as a focal point for industry-wide interaction and collaboration. We are proud to support the ‘Make in Pakistan’ initiative, which promotes local products and technologies. This effort is crucial for driving import substitution and boosting our domestic industry,” said Motiwala.

Chief Executive Badar Expo Solutions Zohair Naseer said this fair is to support local exhibitors, who aspire to enter the export market, and to assist and guide companies seeking new opportunities for their products and services on the global stage.