Open Menu

Sindh Energy Dept Urges HESCO To Supply Uninterrupted Power To Drainage Pumps During Rain

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 10:44 PM

Sindh Energy Dept urges HESCO to supply uninterrupted power to drainage pumps during rain

The Sindh Energy Department has urged Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to ensure supply of uninterrupted electricity to the water supply and drainage pumping stations in Hyderabad during rainfall

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The Sindh Energy Department has urged Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to ensure supply of uninterrupted electricity to the water supply and drainage pumping stations in Hyderabad during rainfall.

In a letter written to HESCO's Chief Executive Officer Roshan Otho the Department cited the July 5 letter of Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro in which he had complained about the unscheduled and prolonged power outages.

The Department emphasized that the drainage pumping stations of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage board Corporation (HW&SBC) should be supplied round the clock electricity so that the accumulating rainwater could be disposed of.

The company was also requested to remain in close coordination with the local administration in that regard.

Related Topics

Sindh Electricity Water Company Hyderabad July

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

5 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

6 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

6 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

6 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

6 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

6 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

6 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

6 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan