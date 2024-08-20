Open Menu

Sindh Energy Minister Condoles Demise Of Ex-MPA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2024 | 09:39 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Sindh Minister for Energy and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah expressed his deep sorrow over the death of former MPA and former district president of Hyderabad and Tando Muhammad Khan Haji Muhammad Amin.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said that the political and social services of Haji Muhammad Amin will always be remembered.

He prayed that Allah Almighty may forgive the deceased and give patience to the bereaved family.

