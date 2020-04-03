UrduPoint.com
Sindh Energy Minister, CS Sindh Co-chair Videolink Meeting On Food Relief Package For The Needy

Fri 03rd April 2020 | 08:31 PM

Sindh Energy Minister, who is also Sindh Government's Relief Committee Chairman Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh and Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah jointly chaired videolink meeting on Food Relief Package for the needy

All the Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Senior Member board of Revenue Qazi Shahid Pervez, Secretary Rehabilitation and other officers concerned were present in the meeting, said a spokesperson to Imtiaz Sheikh on Friday.

The participants of the meeting finalised the strategy to provide ration and relief goods to daily-wagers and labourers during lockdown in Sindh.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that the Sindh government has devised an integrated strategy for delivering relief goods and rations to the needy people during lockdown.

He said that the essential commodities and rations will be delivered at the doorsteps of the poor and the needy people.

It took time to devise strategy because we had to collect the data of truly deserving people.

Provision of ration is very important for the daily-wagers, the laborers and those who were deprived of employment due to lockdown and we will deliver ration at their doorsteps, he added.

The Minister said that the public support during lockdown is exemplary. With the support of the public, efforts are being made to contain spread of coronavirus, he said.

All sections of the society have fully supported the Sindh government in implementation of lockdown, Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh said.

He expressed gratitude to doctors, paramedical staff, media, ulema and public for creating awareness about importance of lockdown to contain coronavirus.

He said that we are in coordination with local representatives from every area to deliver ration to needy people.

The most effective strategy against the outbreak of coroanavirus is to stay at home during the lockdown,he said.

