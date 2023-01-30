UrduPoint.com

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh Condemns Peshawar Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh condemns Peshawar blast

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Monday condemned the Peshawar blast

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Monday condemned the Peshawar blast.

In a statement, the Sindh Minister sympathized with the bereaved families of the victims and injured in the incident.

He said such cowardly attacks can not discourage the spirit of the nation and the entire nation was united against the terrorists.

