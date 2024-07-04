Open Menu

Sindh Energy Minister Inspects Solar Systems In Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2024 | 11:34 PM

Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Thursday visited Dow medical Hospital (Ojha Campus) and Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad to inspect the solar system

On this occasion Managing Director, Tharcoal Energy board Tariq Ali Shah, Director Solar Energy Mahfouz Qazi was also with him.

A total 2310 kw has been installed in Dow Medical Center and 245.16 kw in Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad while the project will be operational for 25 years.

On this occasion Managing Director, Tharcoal Energy board Tariq Ali Shah, Director Solar Energy Mahfouz Qazi was also with him.

A total 2310 kw has been installed in Dow Medical Center and 245.16 kw in Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad while the project will be operational for 25 years.

Nasir Shah said that a solar system of 245.16kw has been installed in Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad, this system will save Rs 26.7 million annually. Last year 594092.81 units were obtained from this system, he noted.

The Minister said that according to the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, public welfare projects are ongoing in the entire province.

He said that providing electricity to government buildings through solarization will also reduce the burden of the government.

