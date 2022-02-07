UrduPoint.com

Sindh Environment Protection Agency Seals Three Brick Kilns

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Sindh Environment Protection Agency seals three brick kilns

The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) sealed three brick kilns in Hala, Matiari district, on the basis of their activities considered harmful for the environment on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) sealed three brick kilns in Hala, Matiari district, on the basis of their activities considered harmful for the environment on Monday.

The SEPA Hyderabad Region's In Charge Imran Abbassi informed that the kilns were sealed because they were found burning plastic bags and solid waste instead of charcoal.

He said they took action after receiving complaints from the local people.

Abbasi told that the owners of all the 3 kilns had been asked to appear before a personal hearing which would be conducted by Director General of SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal.

He informed that more than 50 kilns were operating in Hala tehsil of Matiari.

Abbasi said SEPA was taking measures to regulate all the kilns in order to prevent environmental pollution.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Hyderabad Hala Matiari All From

Recent Stories

Russia-China Trade Up by 35% in 2021 - Customs Ser ..

Russia-China Trade Up by 35% in 2021 - Customs Service

2 minutes ago
 National Women's Baseball C'ship from Feb 8

National Women's Baseball C'ship from Feb 8

2 minutes ago
 Sindh being equally focused in Kamyab Jawan Progra ..

Sindh being equally focused in Kamyab Jawan Program: Usman Dar

2 minutes ago
 Court adjourns hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case ..

Court adjourns hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case till 15th

2 minutes ago
 HED initiates establishment of 70 women, 30 boys c ..

HED initiates establishment of 70 women, 30 boys colleges in KP

2 minutes ago
 Girl dies, three injured in Quetta gas leakage exp ..

Girl dies, three injured in Quetta gas leakage explosion

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>