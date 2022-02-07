Sindh Environment Protection Agency seals three brick kilns

The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) sealed three brick kilns in Hala, Matiari district, on the basis of their activities considered harmful for the environment on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) sealed three brick kilns in Hala, Matiari district, on the basis of their activities considered harmful for the environment on Monday.

The SEPA Hyderabad Region's In Charge Imran Abbassi informed that the kilns were sealed because they were found burning plastic bags and solid waste instead of charcoal.

He said they took action after receiving complaints from the local people.

Abbasi told that the owners of all the 3 kilns had been asked to appear before a personal hearing which would be conducted by Director General of SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal.

He informed that more than 50 kilns were operating in Hala tehsil of Matiari.

Abbasi said SEPA was taking measures to regulate all the kilns in order to prevent environmental pollution.