Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) SBA team visited Ice factories

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) On the Directions of the Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Dost Muhammad Rahimon, Secretary Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Nabila Umar, Director General Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Naeem Ahmed Mughal, Regional in-charge of SEPA Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Gul Ameer Sumbul SEPA Team members conducted an environmental inspection of the Ice factories in the city.

During the visit the SEPA team found most factories are unregistered and few ice factories owners were not under the compliance ambrela as well.

They were using water without proper testing system for ice farmation which creates probability of related hazards to consumers. Further, no any sensor was fitted near ammonia chamber for early warning in case of leakage.

These owners were warned by the SEPA team that legal action will be initiated against them in case of non compliance of SEP act 2014. Lastly, they were told to join the meeting regarding the Ice factory issue at regional office Sindh Environmental protection Agency Shaheed Benazirabad.

