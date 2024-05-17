Open Menu

Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) SBA Team Visited Ice Factories

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2024 | 09:53 PM

Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) SBA team visited Ice factories

On the Directions of the Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Dost Muhammad Rahimon, Secretary Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Nabila Umar, Director General Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Naeem Ahmed Mughal, Regional in-charge of SEPA Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Gul Ameer Sumbul SEPA Team members conducted an environmental inspection of the Ice factories in the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) On the Directions of the Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Dost Muhammad Rahimon, Secretary Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Nabila Umar, Director General Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Naeem Ahmed Mughal, Regional in-charge of SEPA Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Gul Ameer Sumbul SEPA Team members conducted an environmental inspection of the Ice factories in the city.

During the visit the SEPA team found most factories are unregistered and few ice factories owners were not under the compliance ambrela as well.

They were using water without proper testing system for ice farmation which creates probability of related hazards to consumers. Further, no any sensor was fitted near ammonia chamber for early warning in case of leakage.

These owners were warned by the SEPA team that legal action will be initiated against them in case of non compliance of SEP act 2014. Lastly, they were told to join the meeting regarding the Ice factory issue at regional office Sindh Environmental protection Agency Shaheed Benazirabad.

APP/rzq /mwq

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Water Visit Chamber September

Recent Stories

LHC links bikes distribution scheme with environme ..

LHC links bikes distribution scheme with environmental NOC

3 minutes ago
 Peace, stability key to reaping fruits of CPEC: Ah ..

Peace, stability key to reaping fruits of CPEC: Ahsan Iqbal

3 minutes ago
 Woman brutally attacked outside court in Bahawalna ..

Woman brutally attacked outside court in Bahawalnagar

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan establishes two hospitals, ten dispensari ..

Pakistan establishes two hospitals, ten dispensaries in Makkah, Madinah for Hajj ..

21 minutes ago
 Commissioner Larkana imposes ban on tractor trolle ..

Commissioner Larkana imposes ban on tractor trolleys passing through canal emban ..

21 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman's regional head visits NBP

Federal Ombudsman's regional head visits NBP

19 minutes ago
Criminal killed in “shoot-out” with police in ..

Criminal killed in “shoot-out” with police in Attock

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan lifts Central Asian Volleyball C'ship tit ..

Pakistan lifts Central Asian Volleyball C'ship title

25 minutes ago
 PM directs preparing tariff rationalization for ex ..

PM directs preparing tariff rationalization for export sector industries

25 minutes ago
 Elders urge to reconstruct 6-kilometer road from B ..

Elders urge to reconstruct 6-kilometer road from Bahrain to Kalam

32 minutes ago
 PFF delegation attends 74th FIFA Congress

PFF delegation attends 74th FIFA Congress

31 minutes ago
 Shahzeb wins silver medal for Pakistan in Asian Ta ..

Shahzeb wins silver medal for Pakistan in Asian Taekwondo C’ship

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan