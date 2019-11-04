UrduPoint.com
Sindh Environment Protection Agency Serve Notices To 3 Private Hospitals

Mon 04th November 2019 | 09:13 PM

Sindh Environment Protection Agency serve notices to 3 private hospitals

The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has served notices to 3 private hospitals here Monday to appear before the agency to explain the measures taken for hospital waste management

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has served notices to 3 private hospitals here Monday to appear before the agency to explain the measures taken for hospital waste management.

The SEPA's Deputy Director Imran Abbasi informed that MK Hospital, Maajee Hospital and Rajputana Hospital had been served the notices.

According to Abbasi, those hospitals had so far not taken satisfactory steps to dispose of the hazardous hospital waste without affecting the local environment.

