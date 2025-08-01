Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Officers Trained On Law Enforcement
A five-day intensive training program for officers of the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) concluded at the Sindh Judicial Academy, focusing on environmental law enforcement, judicial procedures, and regulatory compliance
According to a news release on Friday, twenty officers from across Sindh, including Karachi, participated in the program designed to strengthen their understanding of legal frameworks and enhance their capacity to act against environmental violations.
Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro of the Sindh High Court and Director General of the Judicial Academy, while addressing the closing ceremony, stressed the critical need for factory patrolling to be embedded in environmental law. “Pollution is a serious threat, and without strict monitoring of industrial emissions and waste management, we are risking public health,” he warned.
Justice Iqbal Kalhoro emphasized close coordination between SEPA and the judicial system to ensure legal action against non-compliant entities. He also highlighted the absence of proper dumping sites in cities as a major environmental concern, calling for institutional reforms and consistent public awareness initiatives.
Director General SEPA, Waqar Hussain Phulpoto, remarked that the training would enhance the agency’s enforcement capabilities, leading to more effective prosecutions and improved environmental governance. “Our officers are now better equipped to uphold environmental laws, which will have long-term public health and economic benefits,” he said.
Participants received certificates and shields at the end of the training, which they described as both insightful and transformative for their fieldwork.
