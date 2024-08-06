Sindh EPA launches monsoon tree plantation campaign

The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sindh EPA) has launched a monsoon tree plantation campaign to combat climate change and promote environmental sustainability in the region

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sindh EPA) has launched a monsoon tree plantation campaign to combat climate change and promote environmental sustainability in the region.

Sindh Minister for Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development Department Dost Muhammad Rahimoon officially inaugurated the campaign in a ceremony, said a statement on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by Secretary for Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development Ms. Nabeela Umar, and Director General of Sindh EPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal, along with other key officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, the minister emphasized the importance of tree plantation, stating, "This monsoon tree plantation campaign is a significant step towards preserving our natural environment.

Through this initiative, we are committed to creat a greener and healthier Sindh."

The monsoon tree plantation campaign will continue throughout the season, with various events and activities planned to engage the public and raise awareness about the importance of tree planting, he said.

At the end of the ceremony, the provincial minister distributed offer letters to the new officers joining Sindh EPA through the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).