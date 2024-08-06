Open Menu

Sindh EPA Launches Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2024 | 10:21 PM

Sindh EPA launches monsoon tree plantation campaign

The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sindh EPA) has launched a monsoon tree plantation campaign to combat climate change and promote environmental sustainability in the region

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sindh EPA) has launched a monsoon tree plantation campaign to combat climate change and promote environmental sustainability in the region.

Sindh Minister for Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development Department Dost Muhammad Rahimoon officially inaugurated the campaign in a ceremony, said a statement on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by Secretary for Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development Ms. Nabeela Umar, and Director General of Sindh EPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal, along with other key officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, the minister emphasized the importance of tree plantation, stating, "This monsoon tree plantation campaign is a significant step towards preserving our natural environment.

Through this initiative, we are committed to creat a greener and healthier Sindh."

The monsoon tree plantation campaign will continue throughout the season, with various events and activities planned to engage the public and raise awareness about the importance of tree planting, he said.

At the end of the ceremony, the provincial minister distributed offer letters to the new officers joining Sindh EPA through the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

Related Topics

Sindh SPSC

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

1 hour ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

6 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

15 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

15 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

15 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

16 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

16 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

16 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan