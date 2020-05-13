UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance Promulgated

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 09:50 PM

Sindh Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance promulgated

The Governor of Sindh has promulgated the Sindh Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance -2020 and it shall come into force at once

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Governor of Sindh has promulgated the Sindh Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance -2020 and it shall come into force at once.

In the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014, hereinafter referred to as the said Act, in section 3, in sub-section (3), after the words "Deputy Commissioner", the words "or Assistant Commissioner or any other Officer" shall be inserted, said a news release.

In the said Act, for section 4, the following shall be substituted.

4. Penalty: Whoever contravenes or disobeys the order passed by the Government or the officers empowered or the regulations made under this Act, without prejudice to any punishment to which he may be liable under any other law for the time being in force, shall be punishable with on spot fine upto rupees one million or attachment of movable, immovable, perishable property or both.

Provided that the order of imposing the penalty shall be in writing containing reasons for the issuance of the order thereof.

The fine prescribed under sub-section (1) shall be recovered as arrears of land revenue under the Sindh Land Revenue Act, 1967 (Act No.XVII of 1967).

Whereas the Provincial Assembly is not in session and the Governor is satisfied that circumstances exists which render it necessary to take immediate action.

In this regard the Law Department Government of Sindh has notified the abovesaid ordinance here.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Provincial Assembly Fine May Government Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police reopen driving schools after Eid ho ..

26 minutes ago

ADQ to acquire 50 percent stake in Al Dahra Holdin ..

41 minutes ago

Nadeem Khan appointed Director – High Performanc ..

2 hours ago

Arab Youth Centre launches first Arab Youth Hackat ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid always capable of turning chal ..

2 hours ago

Frenchman cleared of charges for aiding migrants

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.