Sindh Estimates Rs1900 Bln Federal Transfer In FY2024-25
Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 10:16 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Sindh government has set budget estimates for federal transfers at Rs1,900.8 bln for the financial year 2024-25 showing 40.5% growth over budget estimates of Rs1,353.2 bln in current FY 2023-24.
Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, while delivering the budget 2024-25 speech in the provincial Assembly on Friday, informed that budget estimates for federal transfers for the FY 2024-25, included Rs1,747.
4 bln for divisible pool components, Rs106.4 bln for straight transfers and Rs 46.9 bln for OZT grants.
He said that federal transfers depend upon the annual collection by the Federal board of Revenue and we appreciate the federal government’s commitment to achieve their annual targets thereby assuring transfers to Sindh according to the plan in the current financial year.
The CM hoped that the province will receive funds according to estimates in the next financial year 2024-25 as well.
