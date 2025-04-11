Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Sindh Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla, the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Sindh has issued a notification extending the deadline for replacement of old number plates and vehicle registration books till May 15, informing the public, especially vehicle owners, to replace their old number plates with new security featured smart cards by May 15, 2025.

Stern action will be taken against defaulters after the extension date, said a statement on Friday.