UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Excise Collects Over Rs 71885 Mln Taxes Till This March: Minister Excise

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:27 PM

Sindh Excise collects over Rs 71885 mln taxes till this March: Minister Excise

Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla was told on Wednesday said that Rs 71885.806 million was collected in terms of taxes from July 2020 to March 2021 in the current financial year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla was told on Wednesday said that Rs 71885.806 million was collected in terms of taxes from July 2020 to March 2021 in the current financial year.

The provincial Minister was told this in a meeting held to review the situation of tax collection, said a statement.

Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Ejaz Memon, Director Generals Haji Saleem Bhutto, Munir Ahmed Zardari and other officers were in attendance.

It was informed to the participants of the meeting that a total of Rs 71885.806 million was collected in terms of taxes from July 2020 to March 2021 in the current financial year as against Rs 59867.354 million collected in the same period last fiscal year.

The meeting was further informed that till March of the current financial year, Rs 7083.

298 million was collected under motor vehicle tax and Rs 58814.983 million under infrastructure, while Rs 449.768 million in term of professional tax and Rs 1483.554 million was collected in term of property tax.

Over Rs 84.125 million was collected in the form of cotton fee and Rs 27.924 million in the case of entertainment duty.

Addressing the meeting, Chawla directed the officers to achieve all tax targets before the end of the current financial year and expedite the collection of property tax and professional tax.

He advised the citizens to pay their taxes on time so that they do not face any untoward situation.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that in view of the situation of COVID-19, the offices of Excise and Taxation department Sindh are strictly following the SOPs. Online tax filing facility has also been provided for taxpayers, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Vehicle Same March July 2020 Cotton All From Million

Recent Stories

Jordan king says palace crisis 'is over'

2 minutes ago

37 more test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago

Meeting held to review implementation of corona SO ..

4 minutes ago

Man drowns in Sutlej river

4 minutes ago

Facebook weathers social media turmoil, TikTok ris ..

4 minutes ago

China's Xi Urges EU to Act Independently in Light ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.