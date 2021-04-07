Sindh Excise collects over Rs 71885 mln taxes till this March: Minister Excise

Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla was told on Wednesday said that Rs 71885.806 million was collected in terms of taxes from July 2020 to March 2021 in the current financial year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control department & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla was told on Wednesday said that Rs 71885.806 million was collected in terms of taxes from July 2020 to March 2021 in the current financial year.

The provincial Minister was told this in a meeting held to review the situation of tax collection, said a statement.

Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Ejaz Memon, Director Generals Haji Saleem Bhutto, Munir Ahmed Zardari and other officers were in attendance.

It was informed to the participants of the meeting that a total of Rs 71885.806 million was collected in terms of taxes from July 2020 to March 2021 in the current financial year as against Rs 59867.354 million collected in the same period last fiscal year.

The meeting was further informed that till March of the current financial year, Rs 7083.

298 million was collected under motor vehicle tax and Rs 58814.983 million under infrastructure, while Rs 449.768 million in term of professional tax and Rs 1483.554 million was collected in term of property tax.

Over Rs 84.125 million was collected in the form of cotton fee and Rs 27.924 million in the case of entertainment duty.

Addressing the meeting, Chawla directed the officers to achieve all tax targets before the end of the current financial year and expedite the collection of property tax and professional tax.

He advised the citizens to pay their taxes on time so that they do not face any untoward situation.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that in view of the situation of COVID-19, the offices of Excise and Taxation department Sindh are strictly following the SOPs. Online tax filing facility has also been provided for taxpayers, he added.