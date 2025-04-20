Sindh Excise collects Rs12,466,917 during road checking drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) A road checking campaign of the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department is ongoing across Sindh on the instructions of Sindh Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

The Sindh Excise Department checked 16,922 vehicles across the province during road checking from April 7 to April 17 and collected Rs 11,964,555 as motor vehicle registration tax, while fines of Rs502,362 were also imposed on tax defaulters during the road checking campaign.

The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department collected a total of Rs12,466,917 in the last 10 days as motor vehicle tax and fines.