Sindh Excise collects taxes of Rs.103 bn in 10 months of FY22-23

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Anti-Narcotics, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, on Thursday, informed that taxes of over Rs.103.6 billion were collected in the current fiscal year from July 2022 to April 2023.

The minister, while giving details of tax collection by Sindh Excise and Taxation Department during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year through a statement issued here, said that a total of Rs.103645.269 million were generated through the collection of different taxes, cess, and fees.

He said that Rs.8713.074 million was received under motor vehicle tax, Rs.89424.743 million for infrastructure cess, Rs.562.029 million for professional tax and Rs.3.353 million was collected as cotton fee.

The minister termed the overall situation of tax collection as satisfactory and hoped that the tax collection targets of the department would be achieved well before the end of the current financial year.

He advised the tax defaulters to take advantage of the online tax filing facility and pay their taxes on time.