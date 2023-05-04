UrduPoint.com

Sindh Excise Collects Taxes Of Rs.103 Bn In 10 Months Of FY22-23

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 10:32 PM

Sindh Excise collects taxes of Rs.103 bn in 10 months of FY22-23

Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Anti-Narcotics, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, on Thursday, informed that taxes of over Rs.103.6 billion were collected in the current fiscal year from July 2022 to April 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Anti-Narcotics, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, on Thursday, informed that taxes of over Rs.103.6 billion were collected in the current fiscal year from July 2022 to April 2023.

The minister, while giving details of tax collection by Sindh Excise and Taxation Department during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year through a statement issued here, said that a total of Rs.103645.269 million were generated through the collection of different taxes, cess, and fees.

He said that Rs.8713.074 million was received under motor vehicle tax, Rs.89424.743 million for infrastructure cess, Rs.562.029 million for professional tax and Rs.3.353 million was collected as cotton fee.

The minister termed the overall situation of tax collection as satisfactory and hoped that the tax collection targets of the department would be achieved well before the end of the current financial year.

He advised the tax defaulters to take advantage of the online tax filing facility and pay their taxes on time.

Related Topics

Sindh Vehicle April July Cotton From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arabian Travel Market 2 ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arabian Travel Market 2023

40 minutes ago
 World FZO’s 9th Annual International Conference ..

World FZO’s 9th Annual International Conference &amp; Exhibition concludes in ..

40 minutes ago
 KMC marks Day' on name firefighters martyred in No ..

KMC marks Day' on name firefighters martyred in North Karachi factory fire trage ..

41 minutes ago
 PM condemns firing on teachers in Kurram, condoles ..

PM condemns firing on teachers in Kurram, condoles with bereaved families

41 minutes ago
 ANP condemns killing of teachers in Upper Kurram

ANP condemns killing of teachers in Upper Kurram

41 minutes ago
 Admin to frame new SOPs for restaurants, fast-food ..

Admin to frame new SOPs for restaurants, fast-food outlets

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.