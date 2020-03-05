UrduPoint.com
Sindh Excise Dept Arrests Two Suspects, Seizes 40 Kg Charas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 10:37 PM

Sindh Excise dept arrests two suspects, seizes 40 kg Charas

The Sindh Excise Department has arrested two accused and recovered 40 kilogram of charas from their possession and also seized the vehicle used in the incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh Excise Department has arrested two accused and recovered 40 kilogram of charas from their possession and also seized the vehicle used in the incident.

Assistant Excise and Taxation officer Habibullah Qazi along with his team searched a suspicious vehicle near main Sui Gas Office on the Jackabad Road Shikarpur and during the search 40 kg of charas was recovered, said a statement.

Two accused namely Shadi Khan and Mahmood Khan have been arrested and a case has been registered against them.

The accused were carrying charas from Balochistan to Karachi.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla has congratulated the Excise department officials on their successful operation.

