Sindh Excise Dept Collects Rs 3.6 Million Tax During Road Checking Drive

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 09:31 PM

The Sindh Excise department on Tuesday checked 4734 vehicles in the province on the first day of the road checking campaign and impounded 357 vehicles for violations while papers of 489 vehicles were seized, besides collecting a total tax of Rs 3.6 million

The campaign was launched on the direction of Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

According to details, 1604 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 1011 vehicles in Hyderabad, 375 vehicles in Sukkur, 545 vehicles in Larkana, 585 vehicles in Mirpurkhas and 614 vehicles were checked in Shaheed Benazirabad.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the road checking campaign would continue till February 18.

He also requested to tax defaulting vehicles' owners to deposit their taxes to avoid any untoward situation.

'The purpose of the road checking campaign is to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicles'. he concluded.

