Sindh Excise Dept Collects Rs96289.659m Tax
Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 08:06 PM
Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has directed the officers of the department to further increase tax targets and asked the secretary to ban all transfers and postings
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has directed the officers of the department to further increase tax targets and asked the secretary to ban all transfers and postings.
He ordered all the concerned staff and officers to be dressed in uniform at offices and check posts and said that the absence of officers and staff of the department would not be tolerated.
The minister gave these orders while presiding over a meeting of officers of the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department.
Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mohammad Saleem Rajput, DG Narcotics Control Wing Aurangzeb Panhwar, DG Excise and Taxation Shabana Pervez and other officers were also present in the meeting.
The Secretary Excise and Taxation gave a detailed briefing to the Provincial Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla regarding the tax collection and targets for the current financial year from July to November and said that the total tax collection targets for the current financial year from July to November were Rs 84669.
167 million, while the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department collected a total of Rs 96289.659 million, which is 14 percent more than the targets.
He said that Rs 6532.464 million have been collected as motor vehicle tax, Rs 3756.411 as excise enactment, while Rs 85172.373 million have been collected as infrastructure cess including bank guarantee. He briefed that Rs 707.327 million have been collected as professional tax, Rs 71.856 million as cotton fee, and Rs 49.228 million as entertainment duty.
The Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla directed the officers to take more steps to generate revenue and submit their suggestions within two days for the development of the department and increase in revenue.
