UrduPoint.com

Sindh Excise Dept Collects Taxes Amounting To Rs.30 Million During Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Sindh Excise dept collects taxes amounting to Rs.30 million during campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Excise and Taxation Department, during an ongoing road checking campaign collected taxes amounting to more than Rs 30 million while 2139 vehicles have been seized in violation of laws.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, the Excise department ad started a road-checking campaign on February 13, 2023, against tax defaulters and violators of laws and rules.

During the campaign, as many as 29,842 vehicles had been checked across the province so far and 2139 vehicles were seized while the documents of 2489 vehicles were confiscated due to various reasons.

The Excise teams inspected 9046 vehicles in Karachi, 9218 in Hyderabad, 3509 in Sukkur, 4066 in Mirpurkhas, 2662 in Larkana and 1341 in Shaheed Benazirabad divisions, the statement added.

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Anti-Narcotics Mukesh Kumar Chawla expressed satisfaction over the road checking campaign and said that the campaign for collection of taxes from tax-defaulting vehicle owners would continue till March 10. He advised owners of tax-defaulting vehicles to submit their outstanding taxes immediately to avoid any unpleasant situation.

He further warned that vehicles running without an authorised registration number plate or with a fancy number plate, and applying for registration and open letter will be impounded.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Vehicles Road Vehicle Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana February March From Million

Recent Stories

Kalimat Foundation explores optimal pathways for a ..

Kalimat Foundation explores optimal pathways for accessing knowledge with blind ..

5 minutes ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on th ..

1 hour ago
 SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in ..

SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK disso ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Gas announces increase in total number of sh ..

ADNOC Gas announces increase in total number of shares offered in its IPO

2 hours ago
 Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing inci ..

Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing incident

3 hours ago
 Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win f ..

Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win for Lahore Qalandars

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.