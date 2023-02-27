Sindh Excise dept collects taxes amounting to Rs.30 million during campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Excise and Taxation Department, during an ongoing road checking campaign collected taxes amounting to more than Rs 30 million while 2139 vehicles have been seized in violation of laws.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, the Excise department ad started a road-checking campaign on February 13, 2023, against tax defaulters and violators of laws and rules.

During the campaign, as many as 29,842 vehicles had been checked across the province so far and 2139 vehicles were seized while the documents of 2489 vehicles were confiscated due to various reasons.

The Excise teams inspected 9046 vehicles in Karachi, 9218 in Hyderabad, 3509 in Sukkur, 4066 in Mirpurkhas, 2662 in Larkana and 1341 in Shaheed Benazirabad divisions, the statement added.

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Anti-Narcotics Mukesh Kumar Chawla expressed satisfaction over the road checking campaign and said that the campaign for collection of taxes from tax-defaulting vehicle owners would continue till March 10. He advised owners of tax-defaulting vehicles to submit their outstanding taxes immediately to avoid any unpleasant situation.

He further warned that vehicles running without an authorised registration number plate or with a fancy number plate, and applying for registration and open letter will be impounded.