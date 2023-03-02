Sindh Excise Dept collects taxes of over Rs.47m during campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Excise and Taxation Department, during ongoing road checking campaign, collected outstanding taxes amounting to over Rs.47 million while 2897 vehicles have been seized on violation of laws.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday, Excise Department had started road checking campaign against tax defaulters and violators of laws and rules from February 13 which would continue till March 10, 2023.

During the 16 days campaign, as many as 40,556 vehicles had been checked across the province out of which 2897 vehicles were seized while the documents of 3430 vehicles were confiscated due to various reasons.

The Excise teams inspected 12,077 vehicles in Karachi, 12,998 in Hyderabad, 4537 in Sukkur, 5296 in Mirpurkhas, 3654 in Larkana and 1994 vehicles in Shaheed Benazirabad divisions, the statement added.

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Anti-Narcotics Mukesh Kumar Chawla advised the owners of tax defaulting vehicles that being responsible citizens, they should submit the due taxes at the earliest.

He further warned that vehicles running without authorized registration or with fancy number plates and applied for registration and open letter will be impounded.