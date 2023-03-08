Sindh Excise dept collects taxes of Rs.60 million during campaign

Sindh Excise and Taxation Department, during an ongoing road checking campaign against tax defaulters, managed to collect due taxes amounting to Rs 60 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Excise and Taxation Department, during an ongoing road checking campaign against tax defaulters, managed to collect due taxes amounting to Rs 60 million.

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, Excise and Taxation department checked 48,650 vehicles across the province and 3,632 vehicles were seized due to different reasons while the documents of 4,090 vehicles were confiscated till the 18th day of the campaign.

The road-checking campaign against tax defaulters and violators of laws and rules was started on directives of Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Anti-Narcotics Mukesh Kumar Chawla on February 13 and it would continue till March 10, 2023.

The Excise teams inspected 13,059 vehicles in Karachi, 16,505 in Hyderabad, 5,393 in Sukkur, 6,266 in Mirpurkhas, 4,655 in Larkana and 2,772 vehicles in Shaheed Benazirabad divisions, it added.

The provincial minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla thanked the public for their cooperation to Excise teams during the ongoing campaign.