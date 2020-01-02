Sindh Excise dept extends date of Road Checking Campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Sindh Excise department has decided to extend the date of Road Checking Campaign and now it would continue till January 12.

Chawla said this while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Thursday.He said this extension would apply in Karachi only while in other parts of the province the date has ended today.

Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Halim Shaikh , Director General ET & NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting.

Performance of the officers assigned for Road Checking Campaign was reviewed and it was decided that the date of Road Checking Campaign in Karachi should be extended to reach out the maximum number of tax defaulting vehicles because Karachi was the largest city of Pakistan and it needed more time.

Addressing the meeting, Mukesh Kumar Chawla advised the owners of tax defaulting vehicles to deposit their due taxes to avoid any unpleasant situation on the roads.

He warned them that tax defaulting vehicles might be impounded on the spot and would release after payment of due taxes and fines.